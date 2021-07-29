CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup (Final): Friday, 29th July 2021

Tanzania Vs Burundi – Bahir Dar International Stadium (3 PM)

Tanzania and Burundi will face off in the final of the 2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup final at the Bahir Dar International stadium on Friday, 29th July.

To reach the final, Tanzania beat South Sudan 1-0 in the first semi-final played on Tuesday.

It was an own goal that sunk South Sudan after Naftal Kelvin Nashon’s free kick was deflected in the 64th minute.

In the second semi-final, Burundi ejected Kenya 4-2 in penalty shootouts after normal time had ended goal-less.

Action between Burundi and Kenya in the second semi-final at the Bahir Dar International stadium (Credit: CECAFA Media)

Issa Hakizimana, Asman Ndikumana, Adolphe Hakizimana and Franck Nduwimana all scored their respective kicks for Burundi.

Kenya’s Behard Ochieng Oginga and Frank Onyango Odhiambo also converted, while Vincent Wasambo and David Okoth Odhiambo missed.

That said, Kenya shall battle South Sudan in the third place play off match.

We are very happy to get to the final without suffering defeat. We need to keep focused and prepare well for the final game against the good team of Tanzania. Jimmy Ndayizeye, head coach Burundi

I am happy that we are through to the final. But South Sudan gave us a very tough time and it was a tough semi final match. Kim Poulsen, head coach Tanzania

Uganda Kobs team that faced Eritrea in the classification match for 5th/6th position. Uganda won 2-1 (Credit: FUFA Media)

Meanwhile, Uganda settled for fifth place following a 2-1 win over Eritrea in the second classification match on Wednesday, 28th July 2021.

Najib Yiga and Steven Desse Mukwala scored the goals for Uganda in the 39th and 71st minutes respectively.

Yonatan Teketse scored the consolation for Eritrea on the stroke of full time.