In a bid to ensure efficiency and timely execution of work tasks at hand, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) has confirmed a functioning secretariat mandated for the day today running of business of the game for the next four years (2021 – 2024).

The business will be executed at the association offices located at FUFA SIGs Lugujja in Kampala city.

UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi has maintained Dennis Sembuya as the association Chief Executive Officer.

Joel Kiwalabye Kateregga is elevated to Finance director post.

Julius Mutebi is the new association Marketing and Communication director.

Mutabazi appointed also appointed Sand Cranes Manager Tonny Sebagala as the Protocol/Event manager at the association.

The chairman is also expected to name the executive of the association together with the working committees that will steer the association for the next 4 years.

The secretariat’s work embarks with immediate effect.