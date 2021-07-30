Ugandan middle-distance runner Albert Chemutai has fallen short of qualifying for the 3000m steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chemtai finished a distant ninth in the challenging field he faced in Heat 1 of the 3000 meters on Friday. He crossed the finish line in a time of 8:29.81.

The 26-year-old was fourth through 1000m but fell to eighth at the 2000m mark before eventually finishing ninth.

Chemtai’s positioning and time mean he can not be among the other six fastest across the heats that advance to the finals.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma won the race in 8:09.83, Ryuji Miura ran a Japan national record of 8:09.92 to come second while Kenyan Benjamin Kigen took the third direct qualification place with his season-best 8:10.80.

Meanwhile, Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo will shortly take the track of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in women’s 800m heats.