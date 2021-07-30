CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021:



2nd – 14th August – Dar es salaam city, Tanzania



Council of East and Central Africa (CECAFA) Executive Director Auka Gecheo confirmed new groups and fixtures for the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup.



There are now two groups; A and B of four team apiece from the original plan of three groups with three clubs each.



This happens after the 11th hour withdrawal of Kenya’s representatives Tusker Football Club.

Group A has Young Africans, Big Bullets (Malawi), Express (Uganda) and Atlabara (South Sudan).



This group will be housed at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam.



Group B has defending champions KCCA, Azam (Tanzania), Messager Ngozi (Burundi) and KMKM (Zanzibar).



The official opening match will be played between Express and Atlabara on Sunday at the National stadium, kicking off at 1 PM.



This will be followed by Young Africans against Malawi’s representatives KMKM at 4 PM (same venue).



On Monday, 1st August 2021, Messager Ngozi takes on KMKM in the early kick off at Azam Sports Complex before Azam will encounter with KCCA later at 4 PM.



Meanwhile, twenty officials who will handle the matches for the fortnight with 7 referees and assistant referees apiece as well as 6 assessors.



Referees:



Kenya has two referees in Anthony Ogwayo and Raymond Onyango. Others are Georges Gatogato (Burundi), South Sudan’s Ring Malong, Hery Ally Sasi (Tanzania), Ali Mfaume (Zanzibar and Uganda’s William Oloya.



Assistant Referees:



The 7 assistant referees are; Willy Habimana (Burundi), Samuel Kuria (Kenya), Iddi Lila Soud (Tanzania), Gassim Mader (South Sudan), Frank Komba (Tanzania), Ronald Katenya (Uganda) and Mohamed Mkono (Tanzania).



Assessors:



Tanzania has 3 assessors in Israel Mujuni, Soudi Abdi and Leslie Liunda. The others are; Brian Miiro Nsubuga (Uganda), Slyvester Kirwa (Kenya) and Bernard Mfubusa (Burundi).



Groups



A: Young Africans (Tanzania), Big Bullets (Malawi), Express (Uganda), Atlabara (South Sudan)



B: KCCA (Uganda), Azam (Tanzania), KMKM (Zanzibar), Messager Ngozi (Burundi)