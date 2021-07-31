The tag-line Musa Walangalira has echoed for decades in Uganda’s football.

The 41 year old defender has been released by BUL Football Club as indicated by the club media department.

“BUL Football Club has released experienced defender Musa Walangalira after his contract with the team expired at the end of last season.” the club wrote on their official website.

Musa Walangalira closes down on the then KCCA’s Vincent Kayizzi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Challenging decision:

To let go such an experienced defender has never been a walk in the park. The decision not to extend his employment contract was a hard one as confessed by the club.

“It has been a challenging decision and not one that management has taken lightly. We are grateful to Walangalira for what he has offered to the team as a player since 2018. In that regard, the club has offered him a testimonial match to be played at a time he will decide” BUL’s statement added.

Walangalira against Wakiso Giants in the 2019/20 UPL season

Walangalira has also previously played at Buwenda United, Bugiri Old Timers, Police, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and lately BUL.

Walangira started his elementary education at Budondo Primary School – Jinja.

He then shifted to Mulusa Academy, Luwero (S1-S3), Nagalama Islamic Senior Secondary School (S4-S6) and graduated with a diploma in local government finance from Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

It remains to be seen where what lies ahead of him.

Walangalira Profile:

Full Name: Musa Walangalira

Musa Walangalira Date of Birth : 25 th December 1980

: 25 December 1980 Place of Birth: Jinja, Eastern Uganda

Jinja, Eastern Uganda Parents : Abdul Walangalira (RIP) & Mayimuna Nantambi

: Abdul Walangalira (RIP) & Mayimuna Nantambi Education: Budondo Primary School – Jinja, Mulusa Academy, Luwero (S1-S3), Nagalama Islamic Senior Secondary School (S4-S6), Makerere University Business School (MUBS) – Graduated with a Diploma in Local Government Finance.

Budondo Primary School – Jinja, Mulusa Academy, Luwero (S1-S3), Nagalama Islamic Senior Secondary School (S4-S6), Makerere University Business School (MUBS) – Graduated with a Diploma in Local Government Finance. Football Career : Buwenda United, Old Timers – Bugiri, Police, Iganga Municipal Council, Jinja Municipal Council, BUL Football Club

: Buwenda United, Old Timers – Bugiri, Police, Iganga Municipal Council, Jinja Municipal Council, BUL Football Club Favourite club: KCCA FC

Honours and Achievements:

2016 – Azam Uganda Premier League Best defender

2019/20 SUPL season – Man of the Match accolade (Wakiso Giants Vs BUL FC)

2015/16 Helped JMC Hippos Football Club to gain promotion

2003- Guided Nagalama Islamic to Buganda Cup victory

Toughest opponents: Allan Okello, Tito Okello and Mike Mutyaba

Retirement plan: 2021 to concentrate into personal businesses