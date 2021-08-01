CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group A):

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-1 Big Bullets (Malawi)

Tanzania’s Young Africans and Big Bullets from Malawi played to a one all draw during group A of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup at the Benjamin National Stadium in Dar es salaam on Sunday, 1st August.

Junior Waziri gave the host club the lead after just 8 minutes into the game.

Waziri headed past goalkeeper Rabson Chiyedwa following a diagonal cross from the left by Dickson Ambundo.

Big Bullets equalized on the half hour mark through Chiukepo Msowoya’s penalty.

Action between Young Africans and Big Bullets in the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup opener (Credit: Young Africans Media)

The hosts completed the game with a man less after a red card to goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili following a professional foul on Malfallen Mgwira.

Burundian referee Georges Gatogato dashed a direct red card to Kabwili on the stroke of full time following the foul just outside the goal area.

Ugandans Ronald Katenya and William Oloya were part of the refereeing set as second assistant referee and reserve referee respectively.

Action continues on Monday, 2nd August 2021 with three games on card.

Express face South Sudan’s Atlabara at 4 PM in the second group A duel.

This will be followed by Messager Ngozi against KMKM at 6:30 PM in group B before the defending champions KCCA will take on Azam at 9 PM during another group B match.