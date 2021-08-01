Newly acquired Arua Hill Sports Club midfielder Ivan Eyam has opened up upon some of the reasons for joining this West Nile based entity.

The creative midfielder joined from Mbarara City as a free agent as he signed a two year deal.

He also represented Uganda U-20 (Hippos) at the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

In a detailed interview with the club website, Eyam, a former Amus College and Kataka play maker tagged the club as ambitious, honest and organized with great management.

Arua Hill is an ambitious club with great management which has reflected their values through their achievements. One shot at the top flight football and they have arrived. To me, that is paramount and the honesty from them. They reached out to me sometimes back and we have been in touch, I like the openness and that was a great factor in my decision making. Ivan Eyam, Arua Hill SC Midfielder

Ivan Eyam signs the employment contract at Arua Hill Sports Club (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

Acclimatization:

Eyam expects to have a smooth ride in getting accustomed to the Arua setting with good friends.

I have some friends, Rashid Muhamed and Gadaffi Gadinho. Infact Rasid and I still talk and he is another factor too. It is a great day, new home and I love it. It is saddening that we cannot meet immediately but I hope when all these restrictions due to the current situation passes and all things come to normalcy, we shall meet and do some great stuff together. Ivan Eyam, Arua Hill SC Midfielder

Arua Hill CEO Tonny Afeti (left) hands over the employment contract to Ivan Eyam (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

Ivan Eyam during the national team duty (Photo: John Batanudde)

Eyam joins other new recruits as Junior Andama (Cavalry), forward Sharif Yusuf Saaka (Kyetume), holding midfielder Faizal Ibrahim (Wakiso Giants), Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) among others.

He is expected to reunite with former coach at Mbarara City, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who has allegedly agreed terms with the Leopards, also christened as “Kongolo”.

The club also reportedly approached UPDF’s kingpin defender Joseph Bright Vuni, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa and Kyetume’s Steven Kabuye.

Arua Hill was promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League (Elgon group) unbeaten throughout the regular season.

They are due to face Rwenzori group champions Tooro United in a championship finale to determine the overall winner of the 2021 FUFA Big League.