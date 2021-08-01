The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has sent all officials and organising committee members back home.

This was confirmed by Rogers Mulindwa, the organisation’s Head of Media.

The decision is intended to revive the lost glory of the Club Championship that has seen big clubs withdraw their availability for the competitions for several years.

“All match officials and organising committee members whose countries sent no club representatives to this tournament have been ordered back home.

“The decision was taken during special Executive Committee Meeting in Morocco recently and this is the first time it’s being implemented.”

This year’s tournament has been most hit with no clubs from Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan and Ethiopia representing along with none from Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea as well.

Kenya’s Tusker withdrew at the last minute while giants Simba, Tanzania league champions have also not taken part in the tournament for over seven years now.

Some of the members affected by this decision include Kenya referees Anthony Ogwayo and Raymond Onyango and match assessor Sylvester Kirwa.