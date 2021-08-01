The preparations for several clubs prior to the kickoff of the new season remain on course for all the clubs in the first (Uganda Premier League) and second division (FUFA Big League).

Besides beefing up the technical departments, clubs have also equipped their respective playing wing with key players.

In the same vein, many players have been laid off and politely asked to seek employment elsewhere.

In a bid to create room and space for new players, the technical team at BUL Football Club has confirmed the departure of seven more players.

These join veteran defender Musa Walangalira whose departure was confirmed a day earlier with a promise of a testimonial match.

Striker Anwar Ntege and Elvis Kibbale will return to their respective mother clubs after a year long loan spell.

Ntege came from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Kibbale had been loaned from Kampala regional entity, Edgars Football Club.

The other five players released include former KCCA captain Denis Okot Oola (Djemba Djemba), former URA left winger Charles Ssempa, Robert Mukongotya, Deogracious Ojok and Jimmy Kulaba.

The aforementioned five players had their employment contracts expired.

BUL completed the 2020-2021 Uganda Premier League season in the 11th position with 33 points.

The Jinja based club who also host their home games at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe (Jinja) are at the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, alongside Vipers, Express and Police.

FUFA is expected to announce the dates for the semifinals and finals after the Government relaxed the nation-wide lockdown on sports and public gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic.