Monday August 2, 2021

Azam Complex, Chamazi 4pm

Express FC begin their quest for their first CECAFA Kagame Cup title with a group A tie against South Sudan’s Atlabara FC on Monday at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

The Red Eagles, finalists in 1994 and 1995 have not played at the tournament in the past eight years but head into their first game as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa has urged his boys to start well and says all the players are in good condition and ready to get started.

“We have trained well since we arrive here and we are good to go,” said Bbosa. “We are also boosted by the arrival of skipper Enock Walusimbi and goalkeeper Denis Otim who have joined us from Cecafa U-23 championship,” he added.

New signings Joel Mutakubwa and Joseph Akandwanaho are expected to make their debuts.

Striker George Senkaaba and Vice-captain Abel Eturude are also available after a long injury lay off but it will be defender Murushid Jjuuko and forward Eric Kambale who will be the key players to watch.

In the other game of the day, KCCA take on Azam in the late kick off of the day while Burundi’s Le Messenger Ngozi takes on Zanzibar’s KMKM.

The opening match of the tournament saw Young Africans draw 1-1 with guest team Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi on Sunday.