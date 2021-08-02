Arua Hill Sports Club management has confirmed the signing of Ahmed Borin Olima as a member of the technical team.

Borin is a CAF C licensed tactician and beefs up the technical team of the newly promoted outfit.

The former Calvary Football Club head coach has been unattached to any club since tendering in his resignation at the Yumbe based club.

Ahmed Borin Olima

He is expected to work with the new in-coming team of Charles Livingstone and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach) at the club christened as “Kongolo”.

Arua Hill Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tonny Afeti expects great and committed service from Borin.

“Ahmed Borin is tried and tested. He is knowledgeable about the game of football. He will be of great service to the Arua Hill Sports Club family” Afeti confessed.

Ahmed Borin Olima celebrates Calvary’s celebration to the FUFA Big League

Borin worked with Calvary from the third division (West Nile regional league) to the second tier (FUFA Big League).

He is known for his strict way of life, directness and wide grasp of the football knowledge to match the contemporary world.

Meanwhile, the club has also beefed up the playing department where a number of new players have been brought on board.

Goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Ivan Eyam (creative midfielder), Ibrahim Faizul (holding midfielder), Sharif Yusuf Saaka (forward), Junior Andama (creative midfielder) and wide man Innocent Maduka are some of the new signings at the club that is constructing a gigantic stadium on Arua Hill.

Currently, this newly promoted club to the Uganda Premier League has been using the Barifa stadium.

They gained promotion unbeaten in the FUFA Big League (Elgon group) for the entire season.

Before, the kick off of the 2021-2022 season, Arua Hill is scheduled to face Rwenzori group winners Tooro United in a championship finale.