FUFA Big League 2021 (Play-offs)

1 st Match (113): Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM

Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM 2 nd Match (114): Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM

Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM Third place play off (115): Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM

Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM Final (116): Arua Hill Vs Tooro United – 4 PM

*Dates and venue for these matches to be confirmed

The road to the Uganda Premier is a tedious one, often decimated by steep hills and valleys.

Many a time, clubs aspiring for supremacy and elevation to the country’s top tier division are minted of determined souls, have fine playing staff and a stable financial muscle.

Jinja based Gaddafi Football Club is on a mission possible to attain promotion to the league of kings.

Right back Ibrahim Massa passes the ball during a Gaddafi game

Gaddafi faces Mbarara City’s Nyamityobora in one of the promotional playoff matches that will determine the finalist.

Nyamityobora is a tried and tested entity that once tasted top flight football before they were relegated back to the second division (FUFA Big League).

The other semi-final will see Blacks Power take on Proline, another former Uganda Premier League side.

The winner of the two semi-final clashes will lock-horns in the final to determine the third club that will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League alongside the already confirmed two clubs; Arua Hill (Elgon group) and Tooro United (Rwenzori group).

Now, in a bid to ensure early preparations and up the players’ fitness levels, Gaddafi has quickly embarked on training sessions that will be spiced by friendly duels.

Under Hassan Zzungu as head coach, Gaddafi is in line and determined to qualify for the final with a target of qualifying to the Uganda Premier League.

Hassan Zungu (left) with his assistant

Relegated clubs:

Meanwhile, four clubs were relegated after the completion of the regular season.

Kigezi Home Boyz as well as Terrazo and Tiles were both in the Rwenzori group.

Mbale Heroes and Paidha Black Angels fell in the Elgon group.

Last season, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Kitara were promoted to the UPL from the FUFA Big League.