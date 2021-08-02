Hussein Mbalangu has petitioned the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) over the conduct of his club Arua Hill in the hiring process of a new technical team.

Accompanied by two of his assistants; Joseph Kiwanuka (first assistant) and the goalkeeping coach Ivan Ntambi, Mbalangu petitioned FUFA questioning the manner by which the club is recruiting the other coaches behind his back.

“The chairman of the club called and informed me that I will be working with a new coach in a new capacity. This is unacceptable and the reason to express my dissatisfaction to FUFA and the Uganda Football Coaches Association for a way forward” Hussein Mbalangu who still has a year left on his employment contract confessed.

On 2nd July 2021, Kawowo Sports reported how Arua Hill was tapping on Mbarara City’s head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

L-R: Joseph Kiwanuka, Ivan Ntambi and Hussein, Mbalangu at FUFA House on Monday, 2nd August 2021

Between now and then, many things have unfolded as the club is recruiting player after player.

Mbalangu cites a number of concerns that he reasons are a push off from working under different managements.

He hints to differences in personality, accountability, integrity, competency, focus and concentration, way of communication, instinct, leadership model as well as style of play as the key factors that he needs to work in his own established system.

L-R: Hussein Mbalangu, Joseph Kiwanuka and Ivan Ntambi at the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala

Way forward:

The CAF “A” licenced tactician is thus demanding compensation of his remaining contract (12 months) as well as the rest of his coaching staff as he seeks for greener pastures.

He has also been working with Robert Omoni (first team trainer) and Bosco Onama.

For starters, Arua Hill qualified from the FUFA Big League undefeated during all the matches played.