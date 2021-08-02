The adage East or West…Home is Best is a come notion associated with home coming.

This is a vivid reality in the life of Serbian football coach, Milutin Sredojević popularly refereed to as “Micho” in the football fraternity.

Micho is set to be unveiled for the second time as Uganda Cranes head coach since his first tenure in 2013 – 2017.

The 51 year old tactician completed the formalities with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and was announced on Monday, 26th July 2021.

On 2nd August, he touched base at the Lake side Entebbe International Airport.

He was officially received by the FUFA third vice president Darius “Kitiibwa” Mugoye and federation communications director, Ahmed Marsha Hussein.

Darius Mugoye greets Micho at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: FUFA Media)

Donned in a check shirt, grey coat and blue jeans, Micho cast his infectious smile of old.

The Serbian wolf had his nose and mouth well masked, a new normal to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Majestically, he wheeled off his suit-cases that definitely had the precious football literature and favorite pairs of track suits.

“Uganda is my spiritual home. I am always glad to be home (in Uganda)” Micho told Kawowo Sports from an earlier interview.

He will address the media at FUFA headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.

As usual, he is expected to narrate (with jovial customary jokes) his entire African expedition and the latest “university of football studies” in South Africa (Orlando Pirates), Egypt (Zamalek) and lately the Zambia national football team (Chipolopolo Stars).

Micho mutually terminated his employment contract with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in a bid he preferred to return “home”.

He becomes the fourth coach since 1965 to handle Uganda Cranes twice since Robert Kiberu (1966-1969 and 1988-1989), Peter Okee (1976-1981 and 1983) as well as Paul Hasule (1999 and 2001-2003).

Micho will be tasked to full the FUFA blue print as out-lined by the federation agenda for the next four years.

Team building, restoration of confidence, forging a formidable partnership and definitely the treasured FIFA World Cup will rank among Micho’s key priorities.

On Tuesday, he will also name his backroom staff.

Uganda Cranes coaches since 1965 to-date: