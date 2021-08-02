Weeks after he was silently expelled from the Uganda Rugby Cranes training camp ahead of the Rugby Africa Cup 2021 tournament, Isaac Rujumba has embarked on a tell-all campaign against Uganda Rugby Union.
In a blog post on Medium -a publishing platform- titled “Plight of a player: The dilemma of a fraternity under siege”, Rujumba tells, in touching detail, his painful experience playing rugby in the country.
He begins by sharing the ordeal he had been through after suffering a shoulder injury on national duty with the U19 team in Nairobi, Kenya in 2014.
“I experienced my first bit of injustice and unfairness at the hands of the Uganda Rugby Union in 2014. A young robust rugby player fresh out of high school, I was excited to be called up to the national U(19) team to represent the nation. Little did I know, this call up only marked the starting point of three years of pain and suffering, during which I almost lost all motor function in my right hand,” reads the blog.