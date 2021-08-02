Uganda’s middle distance runner Winnie Nanyondo put her shortcomings in the 800m two days ago to secure a berth into the semifinals of the 1500m at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nanyondo came second in Heat 3 on Monday morning, clocking 4:02:24 behind 2016 Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon. The Kenyan was the fastest across the three heats, posting a time of 4:01:40.

In the same heat, Japan’s Tanaka Zonomi who finished fourth also qualified for the semifinals, setting a new national record of 4:02:33

Finland’s Kuivisto Sara who raced in Heat 1 also set a new national record posting a time of 4:04:12.

The biggest highlight however, was registered in Heat 2 where Hassan Sifan of Netherlands recovered after falling in the final lap to come first.

It should be noted that the top six in each of the three heats and the next fast six advanced to the semis slated for Wednesday.