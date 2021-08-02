Uganda Premier League Champions, Express FC got off to a perfect start at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, overcoming Atlabara FC from South Sudan.

Striker Eric Kambale got the lone goal of the game, coming as early as the 5th minute. He converted from the spot.

Skipper Enock Walusimbi alias Lucio was quick to laud his teammates for the spirited fight they put up in a game where the Red Eagles finished with a man less after Abel Eturude was shown marching orders in the 69th minute.

Express FC captain Enoch Walusimbi

Walusimbi believes working as one unit guided them to victory with every player showing commitment until the final whistle.

“I’m happy that we have managed to win our first game. I thank the boys for the fighting spirit even when we went one man down. We defended as a team to get all three points.” He said after Monday’s game at Azam Sports Complex.

The defender asserts that the perfect result in the opening game gives them momentum ahead of the next group game where they will face Big Bullets from Malawi.

“Definitely, the result today gives us confidence and momentum ahead of our next game and I hope we can exhibit the same spirit.” He stated.

Express FC is now top of Group A that also has Atlabara FC, Big Bullets FC and Yanga FC.