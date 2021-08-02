In yesteryears, the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) sub region consisted of nations from East and a little bit of central of Africa.

Nations like Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe were all part of the oldest sub-regional organisation on the continent along with a host of East African nations like founding members Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

However, Zambia and Zimbabwe quit to join COSAFA, a sub-regional organisation for nations in the South of Africa and were later joined by Malawi following an incident in 1994 Cecafa Club Championship, now Kagame Cup.

In 1994, Sudan hosted the club competition and Malawi was to be represented by Silver Strikers Football Club.

However, despite arriving a few days before the start of the tournament but were denied entrance by CECAFA General Secretary James Tirop (Kenya) for having registered late for the tournament.

But Kenyan side Gor Mahia arrived late for the opening match against El Merriekh but were unpunished.

Silver Strikers remained in Khartoum for a few days in the hope of being allowed to enter but eventually returned home frustrated; out of protest Malawi left CECAFA, following the earlier example of Zambia and Zimbabwe, and never returned, later joining COSAFA instead.

Since then, Malawian teams only come as guests for selected Cecafa tournaments.