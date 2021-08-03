Express FC could have made a perfect start at the CECAFA Kagame Cup after edging South Sudan’s Atlabara 1-0 on Monday but head coach Wasswa Bbosa is bothered with the fitness levels of his players.

Eric Kambale scored the solitary goal of the game, converting from the spot to hand the Red Eagles a flying start at the Chamazi Stadium.

Bbosa indicated that the low fitness levels were evident in their first game and hopes to work on this before their next game.

“I’m delighted that we began our journey with victory and this motivates us ahead of the next game but I don’t think the performance was top notch. It was evident that the fitness levels were low and struggled in some moments,” he stated.

The coach attributed this to the long layoff the players have gone through since the Uganda Premier League came to an end.

“The players had not been active for a month from the time when the league was stopped and we had only five days to prepare for this tournament. Therefore, we need to improve in some aspects before our next game.”

The Red Eagles will return to action on Wednesday against Nyasa Big Bullets FC and victory will earn them a slot in the semifinals.