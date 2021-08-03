CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group B):

Messager Ngozi (Burundi) 1-1 KMKM (Zanzibar)

Azam (Tanzania) 2-0 KCCA (Uganda)

It was a false start for the CECAFA Kagame Cup defending champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as they lost 2-0 to Azam at the Azam Sports complex, Chamazi on Monday night.

The floodlit game was spiced up by two second half goals by Paul Peter Kasunda.

KCCA had a better opening half, even hitting the cross bar through Denis Iguma’s headed ball.

Azam is now top of the standings with three points and two goals in the bag.

Burundi’s Messager Ngozi and Zanzibar’s KMKM shared the spoils in the earlier group B game played.

Meanwhile, a 10 man Express endured the last 20 minutes of their group A contest to win 1-0 against South Sudan’s Atlabara.

Erick Kenzo Kambale scored the lone goal on the evening, a well drilled 5th minute penalty.

Abel Eturude was sent off in the 69th minute for unsportmanship play.

Team Line Ups:

Azam XI: Benedict Florence Haule (G.K), Gadafi Ramadhan Said, Pascal Gaudence Msindo, Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda, Oscar Godfrey Masai, Abdallah Masoud Hamad, Samwel Jackson Onditi, Awesu Ally Awesu, Idd Bahati Kipagwile, Tepsi Evancy Theonasy, Paul Peter Kasunda

Subs: Zuber Masoud Foba, Bakari Abilai Bakari, Omary Hassan Banda, Laurent Alfred Laurent, Jefferson Olivertwist Mwaikambo, Emmanuel Raymond Kabelege, Salim Khlefin Hamdoun, Valentino Mashaka Kusengama

Head coach: Vivier Bahati

Assistant coach: John Yonatas Matambala

Goalkeeping coach: Mwalo Hashimu Ilunga

Doctor: Twalib Mbaraka Omary

KCCA XI: Hassan Matovu Muyomba (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Peter Magambo, Denis Iguma, Ali Abubakar Gift (Captain), Ashraf Mugume, Brian Majwega, Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani, Julius Poloto

Subs: Ali Ramadhan Mwirusi (G.K), Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Moses Aliro Okabo, Juma Balinya, Charles Lwanga, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Hassan Jurua Alidro, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Andrew Kawooya, Yassar Mugerwa

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Assistant coaches: Richard Malinga & Saka Mpiima

Goalkeeping coach: Moses Oloya

Team doctor: Ivan Ssewanyana

Match officials: