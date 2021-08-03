The return of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as Uganda Cranes head coach has been treated with mixed feelings from the different shades of the football fraternity.

Whereas some believe the Serbian is the perfect man to carry the National Team through the transitional period, others believe he will not do much in his second stint.

It is from this background that Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President, Eng. Moses Magogo has called for the nation to rally behind the coach.

Magogo while unveiling Micho on Tuesday at FUFA House indicated that the gaffer returns as a better and refined person who has garnered experience elsewhere.

“The Executive decided to have Micho as the head coach of the National Team going forward. We had so many options to pick from but we came to a conclusion that Micho fits the objectives we have set ourselves,” Magogo said in his opening remarks.

“We believe that he is much than he left and if we were able to attain success back then, what about now?” He asked.

Since his departure in 2017, Micho has been in charge of Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Zamalek (Egypt) and the Zambia National Team.

Magogo indicates that this experience from elsewhere will help him carry the team to where they want it to be.

“Football is about experience. Those who have played it can attest to this. The longer you stay around football, the better you understand it. I believe we have a better person than the one who left but he also finds a better Federation than he left. With these two synergies, we believe it will be very easy for us to attain the targets set.” The FUFA boss added.

This will be the second stint for Micho as head coach of the Uganda Cranes. His first stint ran between 2013-2017, guiding the team back to Africa Cup of Nations (2017) after 39 years.