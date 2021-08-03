Newly reappointed Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević has confirmed the back room staff.

This happened during his official unveiling ceremony at FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.

The Serbian has gone for continuity with Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as assistant coach and Fred Kajoba Kisitu as goalkeeping coach.

Geofrey Massa remains as team manager and Ivan Ssewanyana bounce back as the team physio.

Celebrated fitness coach Franck Plaine (French) is the fitness coach and a new video analyst, Addis Worku (Ethiopia).

“I am a much improved version of a coach that was once here. I left with 256 GB, now I am in Tellabyts. I return as a plug in and play me. I want to pay back with fanatic hard work. I am here serve, deliver and give back to the people. I am working to see that Uganda is back in the top five. I am a supporter and coach of Uganda Cranes. I was born in Uganda football wise. I am resurrecting in Uganda. I am coming with a network of friends; FIFA President, CAF President. My departure actually benefited.” Micho stated.

L-R: Remmie Kisakye, Micho, Moses Hassim Magogo and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi at FUFA headquarters in Kampala (Credit:FUFA Media)

FUFA president Moses Magogo urged all Ugandans to back Micho in his line of duty.

“I ask Ugandans to be very, very patient since we are in a transition. Many of our key players are past their prime, it is a reality of life. People continue. We need to generate positive energy. We need to change our focus and strategy. We need to motivate. In the next phase, it is about three things; Professionalize the football league (Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and women first division. We need to promoted mass football (every child; girl or boy may kick a ball) and excellence of clubs and players at the highest level.” Magogo disclosed.

Micho takes over from Abdallah Mubiru.

Uganda Cranes full team:

Head coach: Milutin "Micho" Sredojević

Assistant coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Fitness coach: Franck Plaine (France)

Video Analyst: Addis Worku (Ethiopia)

Team manager: Geofrey Massa

Physio: Ivan Ssewanyana

