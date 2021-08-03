Samuel Ssekamatte has said goodbye to Soltilo Bright Stars ahead of his transfer to Iceland.

The big centre forward was pivotal for the Kawempe based side scoring goals that earned the team their best finish (5th) in the league since they gained promotion.

“Today I say goodbye to this wonderful club Soltilo Bright stars, who welcomed me and my family and I felt at home.

“About a year ago I joined this family that not only gave me an opportunity to taste football in our home league again but also enabled me play to better my career and become a better player,” Ssekamatte posted on his Facebook page.

According to reliable sources, Ssekamatte who has previously featured for KCCA and also had stints in South Sudan and Zambia is set to join a second tier side in Iceland courtesy of Tonny Mawejje Foundation and Agency.

Mawejje who played for several years in Iceland recommended the striker to the Icelandic club due to his contacts where he is expected to sign a short term deal until the end of the season.

However, he will join the club on a long term deal at the end of the season if he impresses.