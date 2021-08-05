One of the most chorused problems affecting Uganda’s sports development concerns the element of poor Infrastructure.

From stadia, running tracks, indoor and outdoor playing courts, facilities are a big concern time after time.

Hours after Uganda’s first ever female gold medal at the prestigious Olympics by Steeplechase runner Peruth Chemutai, there have been debates, ideas and proposals of how sports facilities in the country can be made better.

The debate lured Ntungamo municipality member of parliament Hon. Yona Musinguzi to contribute.

The legislator points to improvement in sports amenities as well as better competitions.

Hon Yona Musinguzi, MP Ntungamo Municipality

“To groom more Chemutai’s and have more medalists, we need to also priotise sports events and facilities.” He tweeted.

Giving a key reference to Ntungamo’s fast rising football academy, Lions Soccer Academy, Musinguzi urges leaders to support wholesomely such programs.

“These young boys and girls from Ntungamo municipality have a dream a dream that is our responsibility to groom as leaders.” he adds.

The Lion Soccer Academy has 210 registered young players between the ages of 2 to 18-year-olds.

Ronald Alonso, The Lions Sports Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) sings praise of Hon. Musinguzi

“We are very proud to have such a leader in Ntungamo who can support and follow what they are doing on ground. We have too much hopes in him to change the face of sports in the municipality” Alonso disclosed.

Ronald Alonso with a young player

For starters, The Lions Sports Academy has drastically sprouted from a humble background to an established football school fully registered by Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) under the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) with operational structures and sound valid programs.

The academy is also fundraising for a coaster bus to ease the means of travel, especially to distant places for tours and tournaments.

The corporate family, parents, guardians, local leaders and well wishers have been urged to contribute handsomely.

Hon. Musinguzi’s ideas therefore hold water and ought to be supported with one heart.