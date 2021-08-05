Ishmail Wainright has agreed to a two-year deal with NBA side Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old who has played in Europe since finishing his four-year career at Baylor in 2017 has been a free agent having completed the season at SIG Strasbourg in France.

Wainright has shown the ability to impact a team with his defensive versatility and has proven he can score with Uganda’s national team, the Silverbacks.

The power forward averaged 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Uganda during the AfroBasket Qualifiers.

He is expected to be part of Uganda’s team at the Afrobasket that tips off in two weeks’ time in Kigali, Rwanda.