CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group B): Thursday, 5th August:

Azam (Tanzania) Vs Messager Ngozi (Burundi) – 4 PM

KMKM (Zanzibar) Vs KCCA (Uganda) – 7 PM

*Both matches at Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi (Dar es salaam)

The defending champions of the CECAFA Kagame Cup Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) return to action on Thursday, 5th August 2021.

KCCA takes on islanders KMKM from Zanzibar at the Azam Sports Comlplex (Chamazi) in a match that they to win against all the odds if they are to stand any realistic chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

Morley Byekwaso’s managed side had lost their group B opener to hosts Azam 2-0 under floodlights.

Meanwhile, KMKM and Messager Ngozi shared the spoils 1-all.

KCCA team captain Abubakar Gift Ali anticipates an improved showing against KMKM from the first duel lost to Azam.

He expects the two remaining matches against KMKM and Messager Ngozi as well as the rest of the matches to be like cup finals.

“Our energy levels dropped in the game against Azam and this is because we have been out of action because of total lockdown in our country. We are slowly getting where we want to be and just need to treat all the remaining games like finals” Ali disclosed to the club website.

KCCA Football Club manager Morley Byekwaso (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Unless otherwise, manager Byekwaso will ring changes from the team that lost to Azam with one or two additions expected.

He urged the players to fight for the treasured KCCA badge despite the second half fatigue during the Azam match.

“The players lost it in the second half (against Azam). Tired legs messed us and it is because we have not prepared sufficiently for the tournament due to the lockdown that was in our country. We have to put all that aside and try to fight for the badge as defending Champions.” Byekwaso disclosed.

Either Charles Lwanga or Samuel Ssenyonjo could command a starting slot.

How KCCA lined up against Azam: Hassan Matovu Muyomba (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Peter Magambo, Denis Iguma, Ali Abubakar Gift (Captain), Ashraf Mugume, Brian Majwega, Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani, Julius Poloto

Subs: Ali Ramadhan Mwirusi (G.K), Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Moses Aliro Okabo, Juma Balinya, Charles Lwanga, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Hassan Jurua Alidro, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Andrew Kawooya, Yassar Mugerwa