USL League 1: New England Revolution II 3-0 North Carolina

New England Revolution II comprehensively beat North Carolina 3-0 during a USL division one duel at the Gillette stadium on Thursday night.

Ugandan forward Edward Kizza scored a brace as New England Revolution attained their third home straight win and the league leading seventh clean sheet of the season.

Damian Rivera scored the opener in the 33rd minute after spade work from Sean O’Hearn before Kizza’s two goals.

Kizza extended the lead with his first two goals as a professional in the second half. His first came by way of a header off a cross from defender Colby Quiñones.

Congrats to @edwardk_19 on scoring his first professional goal last night with @NERevolution2!pic.twitter.com/uPOILfXnrW — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 6, 2021

Quiñones, a Revolution Academy graduate from Bedford, N.H., recorded his first assist of the season. In the 74th minute, Kizza took a through ball from another Academy product Hikaru Fujiwara and beat North Carolina goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday low to seal the three points.

New England Revolution II now has 22 points.

New England will hit the road next weekend to face the Richmond Kickers for the third time this season on Saturday, August 14 at City Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

New England Revolution II: Joe Rice; Ryan Spaulding, Collin Verfurth, Sean O’Hearn, Colby Quinones (Connor Presley 72’); Jake Rozhansky (Captain), Michel (Dennis Ramirez 79’), Noel Buck (Hikaru Fujiwara 65’); Justin Rennicks (Ryan Sierakowski 79’), Damian Rivera, Edward Kizza.

Substitutes Not Used: Marzuq Puckerin, Tyler Freitas, Francois Dulysse.

North Carolina FC: Nicholas Holliday; Malyk Hamilton, Malick Mbaye, Shermaine Martina, Max Flick; Nelson Flores-Blanco (Josh Coan 64’), Luis Arriaga (Peter Pearson 84’), Pecka (Selmir Miscic 75’); Nazmi Albadawi (Captain, Cole Frame 46’), JayTee Kamara, Thorn Simpson (Robbie Kristo 46’).

Substitutes Not Used: Jake McGuire, Nelson Martinez