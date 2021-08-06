Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Simeon Masaba, 38, as their interim head coach.

Masaba is a former club captain and defender who has been serving as the club as assistant among Sam Ssimbwa’s assistants.

Masaba is an ex-Uganda Cranes International.

Simeon Masaba Credit: John Batanudde

The club christened as “the tax collectors” continues the search for a permanent solution.

Masaba will be in charge of the club for the start of the 2021-2020 season.

He is also expected to be in charge when the club starts their CAF Confederation Cup campaign in November.

“Uganda Cranes U23 Assistant Coach, former URA FC legend & Club Captain Simone Massa takes charge of the Tax Collectors on an interim basis. Massa will be in charge of preparing the team ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup that begins next month. Sam Ssimbwa who has been in charge for the past three seasons left the club after his contract expired on June 30, 2021. The club is in the process of recruiting a head coach and this will be announced in due course” URA FC statement remarked.

Masaba spent six incredible years at the club, captaining the club for four years helping the club win the league title in 2011, the Uganda Cup in 2012 before captaining URA to the 2014 Uganda Cup.

He is also Uganda U-23 assistant coach.

He previously worked at Onduparaka Football Club as assistant coach and was twice named caretaker boss at the club before returning to URA in October 2020 as an assistant coach to Ssimbwa.