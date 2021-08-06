Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Omar Salim Jamal Magoola is determined for a switch to the Premier Super League (PSL) in South Africa.

The development comes after his expiry of contract at Al Hilal Omudurman where he spent two seasons.

Magoola had joined Al Hilal Omudurman from rivals El Merriekh Sports Club at the end of the 2018 season.

He had earlier featured at Uganda’s Express (2011-2012) and Kampala City Authority Council (KCCA) in 2012-2014 with a short spell at Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Marumo Gallants (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) Football Club leads the cast of teams interested in the services of the lanky Ugandan.

For starters, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila is a South African professional football club based in the town of Thohoyandou in the Limpopo province.

The team plays its home matches at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The club purchased the National First Division status of Milano United Football Club in July 2017.

Released players:

Thabo Rakhale, Diamond Thopola, Mogakolodi Ngele, Tokelo Rantie have all seen their contracts expire and have not been retained while Nicholus Lukhubeni’s loan deal with Mamelodi Sundowns ended.

Rakhale has already been unveiled at Sekhukune United earlier this week while Lukhubeni is poised to spend the season in the GladAfrica Championship with the University of Pretoria.

With Gallants set to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup, they are said to be in the process of landing a new coach to succeed Nedbank Cup winner Dylan Kerr.

Belgian Patrick de Wilde looks favourite for the role after former Real Madrid assistant coach Pablo Franco turned down official offer.