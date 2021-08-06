SC Villa are set to beat KCCA to the signing of Ismail Mugulusi, according to reports.

The Busoga United midfielder has been linked with a move to the Kasasiro this window with the Lugogo based side reportedly making attempts to lure the U-20 international from the Jinja based side last season.

However, SC Villa are now ‘ahead’ of their biggest rivals for the playmaker’s signature according to reliable sources that are close to his agency; Sepuya INC Agency.

Mugulusi was a vital part of the Busoga United squad last season his creativity in the middle of the park when he was available to play is the main reason the club survived relegation.

With the Villa Park already completed the signing of his international teammate Kenneth Semakula and the availability of captain Gavin Kizito and other young players like Sadam Masereka, Salim Abdallah and Ronald Ssekiganda among others, the Jogoos seem to doing a good rebuilding job.

However, the club has lost left back Derrick Ndahiro, Emmanuel Wasswa and Said Keni among other key players.