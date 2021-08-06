A team of Ugandan youngsters who are set to play three friendly matches in Spain with division two clubs has intensified preparations.

This team is christened “Team Fundi” and has a composition of players from all the regions of the country for regional balance (selected across all regions of the Uganda based on a strict criteria of age, merit and availability).

The first training session was conducted at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo (Kampala) before they shifted base to the Africa Bible University in Lubowa, along Entebbe road.

Turkish tactician Omer Selli is the head coach with Ben Kalama the goalkeeping coach.

“The training is so far so good and we expect to have one to two friendly matches” Selli disclosed.

Omer Selli

One of the players on the team Derrick Ndahiiro, a left back who has been at Sports Club Villa and has since transferred to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) believes that he will benefit from the friendly matches.

“As a player, my target is to give my best performance and possibly be selected for further considerations” Ndahiiro, a left back confessed.

Alpha Thierry Ssali shields the ball away from Derrick Ndahiiro

This show case is a result of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s direct interest in the promotion of sports as envisioned in the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026, tagged “Securing Your Future” under the project “Youth for International football”.

“All our players have been vaccinated for COVID 19 thanks to the Ministry of Health and are expected into camp in the next week. Those players who are not part of the U 23 CECAFA team are currently training individually ready to join camp. FestoWeb acknowledges the collaboration with FUFA and Uganda Tourism Board in making this event a strategic opportunity to not only promote football but also promote Uganda as a great Tourist destination. This project if well-handled is set to benefit the individual clubs, FUFA, Government and the players” Hon Fredrick Engura.

L-R: Hon. Silas Aogon (MP Kumi Municipality), Omer Serli (head coach) and Hon. Fredrick Angura (MP Tororo County South)

Legislator Angura and Solomon Ossiya are overseeing the project on behalf of his Excellency.

The initiative is in partnership with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

For starters, GGFI operates in 12 European countries. It is all about educating, developing, showcasing, creating, representing and innovating the beautiful game of football.

Hon. Fredrick Angura (MP Tororo County South)

GGFI, it’s subsidiary organizations and brands have catered to the world of Football for well over 60 years with success stories of making a great difference in the sports and entertainment industry.

The IFSOE International Football School of Excellence is one of their brands and are also set to open in Kampala city, Uganda.

Proline forward Ivan Junior Ocholit in training. Ocholit is on loan from Express Football Club

“Team Fundi” will play three professional games in Segunda B over the 12 days’ duration.

All games will be played at the Estadio Municipal, Guillermo Amor Av Ciudad Deportiva and Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The training camp in Spain for Uganda Select Team Fundi will be based in Al Faz Del PI.

The show case has been advertised extensively with over 200 clubs in Spain and Europe.

Expected at the show case are also international scouts and football intermediaries from 12 other countries.

The final team will have 20 players and 8 officials, including FUFA’s Bashir Mutyaba.

Mutyaba believes the project is part of the bold plans for the federation to expose young players.

The players in training:

Alfred Onek, Ivan Asaba, Abdul Karim Watambala, Eric Ssenjobe, Derrick Ndahiro, Muhammad Rashid Mukungu, Alpha Thiery Ssali, Derrick Emukule (Goalkeeper), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Andrew Okiring, Paul Willa, Sadat Happy Anaku, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ivan Junior Ocholit, Kenneth Ssemakula, Hakim Kiwanuka, Marvin Youngman, Derrick Kiggundu, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Bashir Ssekagya (Goalkeeper), Frank Ssebufu, Salim Abdallah, Ivan Bogere, Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper), Steven Desse Mukwala