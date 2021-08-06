The Stanbic Uganda Cup 2020/21 campaign is set to resume as promised by Fufa with dates for the semi-final draw revealed.

Unlike most competitions that were officially ended when government announced a 42-days lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Fufa promised the end of the cup competition when lockdown is lifted.

With normalcy now returning after President Museveni allowed sport back, Fufa has set Monday, August 9 as the draw date for the last four teams standing.

Stanbic Uganda Cup 2020/2021

Semifinals draw on Monday 9th August 2021

Venue: FUFA House.

Time 10am.



Teams left in the Competition: @Bulfc1 , @VipersSC, @ExpressFCUganda and @UgPoliceFC



Uganda Cup Winner Fred Tamale will conduct the draw. pic.twitter.com/bLRoVvKyHH — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) August 6, 2021

The remaining four teams are record holders Express FC, Vipers, Police and BUL FC.

The draw will be conducted by legend Fred Tamale and the fixture dates will be released then.

In 2019/20, the competition was annulled due to outbreak of Covid19.