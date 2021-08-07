Arua Hill Sports Club remains a club a on a mission possible to reinforce their team in preparation for the 2021-2022.

The West Nile based club which is christened as Kongolo has continued to beef up their squad.

Towering defender Rashid Toha has left Vipers (on mutual consent) to join the league newcomers.

Toha makes a return to Arua having earlier played at Onduparaka Football Club.

The six feet defender struggled for game time at the Venoms as injuries took their toll onto him.

He joins new signings as Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Yusuf Sharif Saaka, Ivan Eyam, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Innocent Maduka among others.

Arua Hill also signed former Calvary head coach Boris.