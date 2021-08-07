2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup (Last Group Games):

Saturday, 17th August:

Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) Vs Atlabara (South Sudan) – Azam Sports Complex (Chamazi) – 4 PM

Young Africans (Tanzania) Vs Express (Uganda) – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium – 4 PM

KCCA (Uganda) Vs Messager Ngonzi (Burundi) – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium (7 PM)

Azam (Tanzania) Vs KMKM (Zanzibar) – Azam Sports Complex (Chamazi) – 7 PM

It is a squeaky bum time as the last group games of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup get underway on Saturday, 7th August in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.

Four matches (two per group) will climax the group stages before the knock out round.

In group A, leaders Express (four points) take on hosts Young Africans at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium (4 PM).

Young Africans has two points after stalemates with Nyasa Big Bullets (1-1) and Atlabara (0-0).

At the same time, Nyasa Big Bullets shall face Atlabara at the Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi.

“We hope to progress to the semifinals since all the players are focused at the task at hand” Wasswa Bbosa, Express head coach disclosed.

Another Ugandan representative at this championship, KCCA need a win to secure qualification to the semifinals.

KCCA are the defending champions of the tournament since their heroics at the 2019 tourney in Kigali, Rwanda.

KCCA face Burundi’s reigning champion Messager Ngozi at 7 PM (Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium).

At the same time, Azam will take on Zanzibar’s KMKM at the Azam Sports Complex.

Azam has already qualified for the seminar following

2-0 and 1-0 victories against KCCA and Messager Ngozi respectively.

After the completion of the group stages, there will be two resting days on Sunday and Monday

Then, the semifinals will come on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.