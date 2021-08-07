BUL Football Club has confirmed the promotion of two promising young players to the senior team.

Attacking midfielder Owen Mukisa and defender Herbert Onyango have been promoted from the Junior team.

The duo each penned a five year employment contract that will run down until 2026.

Mukisa joined the senior team last season and made four appearances and even managed to score a goal against Kigezi Home Boyz in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye congratulates Owen Mukisa (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Other signings:

Other signings include goalkeepers Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Saidi Keni from URA and SC Villa respectively, Ibrahim Nsimbe (MYDA) and former Busoga United captain George Kasonko.

Departures:

The club dubbed as “Eastern Giants” confirmed the departure of 13 players Paul Mbazira, Fredrick Kigozi, Abdul Kimera, Davis Mutebi, Vitalis Tabu, veteran defender Musa Walangalira, Charles Ssempa, Denis Okot, Deogracious Ojok, Jimmy Kulaba, Robert Mukongotya, Anwar Ntege and Elvis Kibbale.

Meanwhile, Uganda U-20 defender Kenneth Semakula also left the club for Sports Club Villa.