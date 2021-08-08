Morley Byekwaso believes KCCA could have gone further in the tournament if they had been lucky.

The gaffer said that in the post-match press conference after the defending champions lost 1-0 to Burundi champions Le Messager Ngozi to finish bottom of Group B in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup.

“I am so convinced we played the best football. We attacked but the day was not ours,” Byekwaso told the media.

“We created chances and did whatever we could but when the day isn’t yours, you can’t turn the results. We did our best in every game but we didn’t have the luck. We have hit the goal post many times.”

The former SC Victoria University tactician whose side leaves the tournament with only goal concedes lessons have been learnt ahead of the new season.

“We have learnt a lot. We need to sharpen our attack. We need to be very effective once we misuse our chances, then it hurts us. The boys have done well but our failure is missing goals – not being effective and clinical and it has come back to haunt us.”

The Kagame Cup competition was Byekwaso’s first test as KCCA manager since replacing Mike Mutebi on a permanent basis.