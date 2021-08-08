CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Semi-finals):

Express (Uganda) Vs KMKM (Zanzibar)

Azam (Tanzania) Vs Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi)

It is official that are the two semi-final match ups at the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup is officially known and public.

Guest club Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi take on Tanzania’s Azam in one of the eagerly awaited duels.

The other contest is against Uganda’s representatives Express against KMKM from Zanzibar.

This was confirmed after the four last group games on Saturday, 7th August 2021 in Dar es salaam city.

In group A, Express topped with 7 points after two wins and a draw with the latest result being a 3-1 comprehensive victory against Young Africans at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Erick Kenzo Kambale were all on target for Express.

Paul “Boxer” Godfrey replied for Young Africans to pull back a consolation.

Action between Young Africans and Express at the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es salaam (Credit: Young Africans Media)

I am excited that we have qualified for the semi-finals. Our target has been accomplished. We need to improve every department and our fitness levels have since improved. We are saddened that Godfrey Lwesibawa is suspended but we shall plan for the match. Wasswa Bbosa, head coach Express Football Club

I thank the Almighty God that I was managed to score in two successive matches. It is purely down due to the team effort. Young Africans is a big club in the CECAFA region and we gave them respect but not to the maximum. We came to compete and not to participate. Muzamiru Mutyaba, Express Football Club midfielder

During the other group A game, Nyasa Big Bullets smiled 2-0 against South Sudan’s Atlabara.

Nickson Nyasulu and Hassan Kajoke netted the goals for Nyasa Big Bullets

KCCA’s Bright Anukani prepares self to execute a free-kick against Messager Ngozi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Group B Last matches:

Defending champions Kampala Capital City Authority (1-0) lost 1-0 to Burundian champions Messager Ngozi to bow out after two loses and one win.

Eric Mbirizi scored the match winner for Messager Ngozi.

Islanders KMKM from Zanzibar beat already qualified Azam 3-2 to secure the second semi-final slot.

Iddy Kipangwile and Paul Peter scored for Azam.

KMKM’s goals came from Musa Salum, Abdul Rahman Othman Ali and substitute Adam Ibrahim Abdallah.

We are very happy to qualify for the semi finals. I thank my players for working hard to win this match against Azam. Ali Shein Vuai, KMKM head coach

Sunday and Monday are rest days before the tournament resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday with the last four stage matches.

The final shall be played on Saturday, 14th August 2021.

Cash prizes:

The champion of the CECAFA Kagame Cup pockets USD 30,000 with USD. 20,000 and USD. 10,000 reserved for the second and third teams respectively.