Edward Ssali is close to completing a move to URA as one of interim Coach Simeon Masaba coaching staff.

The URA technical team is devoid of key members following the departure of Sam Ssimbwa after the two parties failed to agree on a new contract.

Ssimbwa’s assistants George Lutalo and Augustine Nsumba also had their contracts not renewed and it’s one of their slots that the former Express FC and Uganda Cranes defender is poised to fill.

Ssali alias Biano has been out of work after leaving Vipers SC where he worked as trainer for several years under coaches Edward Golola, Da Costa and partly under Fred Kajoba.

From the previous staff, Robert Mukasa stays at the club as the assistant coach while Billy Kiggundu remains on as the goalkeeping coach.