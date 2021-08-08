8th FUFA Super League Limited AGM:

Saturday, 18th September 2021 (9 AM)

Ridar Hotel, Seeta – Mukono

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Super League Limited has set Saturday, 18th September 2021 as the day for their annual general meeting (AGM).

This meeting will be held at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Mukono, the exact venue of the previous AGM.

In a statement released by the Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani Bampaire, this AGM is in accordance to the FSL constitution.

“Pursuant to article 18 (1) and (2) of the memorandum and articles of association of the FSL, notice is hereby given to all members (shareholders) of FUFA Super League Limited that the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at Ridar Hotel, Seeta in Mukono District on Saturday, 18th September 2021 starting at 9 AM. Note that, this meeting may be held virtually depending on the COVID-19 situation and the associated government directives among others” a statement read.

Bernard Bainamani Bampaire, Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Credit: Joel Muyita

Call for proposals:

The same statement urges members to submit their intended proposals as a prerequisite to draw up the day’s agenda, based on the proposals from the board.

“The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) shall draw up the agenda based on proposals from the board and members. Any proposals that a member wishes to submit to the Annual General Meeting shall be sent to the general secretariat in writing with a brief explanation, at least twenty one days before the date of the General Meeting. You are also reminded about article 14 (1), (2), (3) and (4) of the company articles in regard to representation at the General meeting” the statement adds.

FSSL board Chairman Arinaitwe Ruygendo (Left) and Justus Mugisha during the FSLL Annual General Meeting (Credit: John Batanudde)

The UPL secretariat anticipates these proposals by 29th August 2021, 17 hours at the latest.

The same assembly is expected to admit three newly promoted members; Tooro United Football Club, Arua Hill Football Club and any of the four clubs; Gaddafi, Blacks Power, Nyamityobora or Proline.

Last years’ FSSL Annual General Meeting officially admitted Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and later on Kitara.

Other key deliberations expected to take center stage at this year’s AGM regards the continuous marketing, brand and sponsors’ soliciting; the presentation for audited books of accounts and any other matters arising.