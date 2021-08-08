CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 :

Group B:

KCCA (Uganda) 0-1 Messager Ngozi (Burundi)

Messager Ngozi (Burundi) Azam (Tanzania) 2-3 KMKM (Zanzibar)

Group A:

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-3 Express (Uganda)

Express (Uganda) Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) 2-0 Atlabara (South Sudan)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club for the second time lost at the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup to bow out of the competition on-going in Tanzania’s coastal city of Dar es salaam.

The 13 time Uganda Premier League champions lost 1-0 to Burundi’s reigning league winners Messager Ngozi at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium during a flood-lit group B contest.

Eric Mbirizi was the hero with the lone goal of the match, coming in the 35th minute.

Mbirizi squeezed onto the near post past KCCA goalkeeper and captain on the evening Ali Mwirusi.

KCCA’s left back Brian Majwega in action against Messager Ngozi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Action between KCCA and Messager Ngozi at Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

There were no further goals in the match and the result implied that KCCA completed their group B matches with just a single victory and goal in three games.

Messager Ngozi finished with four points off three matches.

KCCA’s Bright Anukani prepares self to execute a free-kick against Messager Ngozi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

KMKM beat already qualified Azam 3-2 at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi to also make the semi-final grade alongside Azam.

Despite the result, Azam had already make the semi-final grade with back-to-back victories over KCCA (2-0) and KMKM (1-0).

Meanwhile, Express qualified for the semi-finals after a 3-1 comprehensive win against Young Africans in the earlier game played at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Erick Kenzo Kambale were on target for the Red Eagles before Paul “Boxer” Godfrey pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Guests Nyasa Big Bullets recorded a 2-0 win over South Sudan’s Atalabara to join Express in the semi-finals.

With Sunday and Monday the designated days for resting, the semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s grand finale.