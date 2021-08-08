The road map to the long awaited Sports Club Villa election continues to take shape.

This will lead to the election of the new club president and his working executive board.

By Saturday, 7th August 2021, three personalities had expressed interest in the club’s top seat, according to the chairman of the Villa Electoral committee Robert Kiggundu.

The three aspiring candidates are; Dennis Ssebugwawo Mbidde, Medard Lubega Ssegona and Joseph Kizito.

Kiggundu confirms that that Villa Electoral Committee will embark on the verification exercise.

The Villa electoral committee will now embark on the exercise to verify and confirm that all those who have expressed interest to stand comply with the requirements before confirming them as candidates. Robert Kiggundu, Villa Electoral Committee chairman

For starters, the election date is ear-marked for 28th August 2021 at a venue yet to be confirmed with only the Sports Club Villa Congress members eligible to take part in the voting process.

Denis Ssebugwawo Mbidde

The three persons willing to serve as president are unquestionable addicts of Sports Club Villa with proven leadership abilities.

Mbidde is a former Executive committee member at Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

He is aggressive, shrewd and robust with a network of friends having served the Corporate League for now more than a decade.

Mbidde is a dubbed the “Fox of SC Villa” for his dynamics and combative approach of governance, coupled with a rich marketing background.

Medard Lubega Sseggona

Ssegona is an outspoken lawyer and has been vibrant in the main stream politicking as he a member of parliament, representing the people of Busiro East since 2011.

Kizito has been the head of communications in the interim government of William Nkemba at Sports Club since 2018.

The final short list (after verification) will be released this week.