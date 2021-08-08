Sudan Football Association (SFA) has confirmed a training camp in Dubai ahead of the start for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

SFA’s assistant General Secretary Isam Shaban disclosed to CECAFA media that their national team will camp in Dubai between August 20-28th 2021.

This will come before their away match against North African giants Morocco in group I.

As an Association we have decided that the team camps in Dubai and flies straight to Morocco for the game on September 3rd. We are also trying to see that we have some friendly matches. Isam Shaban, Assistant General Secretary, Sudan Football Association

Under head coach Hubert Velud, Sudan is preparing for a grueling 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process.

They are pooled in group I, alongside North Africans Morocco, as well as two West Africans Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

Sudan eliminated CHAD 3-1 on aggregate during the first round.

Uganda is the other country in the CECAFA region ready to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in group E with Mali, Kenya and Rwanda.

Other countries registered are; Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Djibouti and Ethiopia.