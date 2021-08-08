Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) held a tranquil elective general assembly on Saturday, 7th August 2021 in Tanga region.

The members of the TFF re-elected the incumbent president Wallace Karia for another four term in office.

Upon re-election, Karia lauded the 81 members as he urged teamwork in the development process of Tanzania’s football.

I want to thank the Assembly for entrusting me with another term. Let us work together to develop football in Tanzania,” said Karia Wallace Karia, President of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)

Wallace Karia speaks during the TFF electoral assembly in Tanga. All the other candidates did not meet the required qualifications

Athumani Nyamlani was also unopposed and returned as the first the federation vice president.

The elections were also witnessed by FIFA officials and CAFofficials.

CAF Executive member and President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF) Abdiqani Said Arab, Uganda’s Justus Mugisha (vice President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations) graced the elective assembly.

For starters, Karia succeeded Jamal Malinzi in August, 2017.

During his first term of office, Tanzania qualified for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2021 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and 2021 Africa U-20 Nations Championship among others.

Karia is also the current President of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).