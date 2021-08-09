Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed a new venue for the final of the 2020/21 Stanbic Uganda Cup will be selected, changing from the initial one that had earlier been announced.

FUFA Deputy CEO-Football, Decolas Hantali Kiiza revealed the development on Monday during the draw for the Semifinals of the annual knockout tournament.

Kiiza indicated that with the current situation in regard to COVID-19, FUFA thought it wise to get a new venue, changing from Masindi Municipal Stadium.

“We had earlier indicated that Masindi Municipal Stadium in Kitara Region would host the final. However, the prevailing circumstances do not allow and therefore a new venue will be announced,” he stated.

“With fans not allowed in stadia, taking the final to Masindi would be worthless and therefore we shall communicate a new venue at a later date.”

In the draw conducted on Monday, Uganda Premier League Champions, Express FC have been pitted against BUL FC while Vipers SC will face Police FC.

The aforementioned fixtures will be played on a home and away basis with games slated to be played between 19th -31st August.