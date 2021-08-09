KCCA have come out to dispute Isma Mugulusi’s transfer to rivals SC Villa.

The highly rated youngster was unveiled by the Jogoos on Sunday on a three year contract with the player revealing that joining the Villa Park side was an easy decision.

“Joining SC Villa is one of the easiest decisions of my career,” said Mugulusi in his first interview with the club, “To the Villa fans, I am here to win.”

But a letter seen by Kawowo Sports dated August 5 signed by KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi, the club says all was agreed with Mugulusi, his parents and Busoga United and a contract signed last year in June.

“KCCA FC signed an agreement with Isma Mugulusi using the stipulated Fufa guidelines on the status and transfer of players relating to minors on June 30, 2020,” read in part the letter.

“A four-and-half-year contract for the services of the player was signed by both the player and the parents on June 30, 2020, as a free agent.”

“The agreement was effective January 1, 2021, as requested by the player’s parents.

“The understanding was that the player completes his UACE education from Busoga SS, which was anticipated to be finalized by December 2020.”

The statement added: “The club proceeded to pay all the sign-on fees as agreed between both parties.

“The club has accordingly been paying the player his requisite monthly allowance since January 2021.

“The club then agreed with the player and his parents to forfeit registering him in January 2021 to enable him to complete his education, and thereafter, the club would then register him for the upcoming 2021/22 season.”

It remains to be seen how this will end but if history earlier precedent is anything to go by especially in the case of Andrew Kawooya move from Vipers to KCCA, then SC Villa will no doubt be declared the rightful owner of the midfield gem.