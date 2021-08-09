Uganda Cranes Midfielder Khalid Aucho has completed a move to Tanzania outfit Yanga Football Club.

The combative midfielder officially joined them on Monday, after putting pen to paper.

Aucho has been plying his trade at Misr El Mekkasa in Egypt for the last three years but his contract came to an end last month.

It is reported that the player will bag $50,000 as sign on fee.

Initially reports had indicated Aucho was supposed to join Simba FC but this did not materialize.

He becomes the fifth signing for the Green and Yellow as they embark on preparations for next season. The others include Malian goalkeeper Djidui Diarra, Fiston Mayele, Heritier Makambo and Djuma Shabani.

Aucho before moving to Egypt had played at Gor Mahia and Tusker FC in Kenya, Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd in Serbia plus Churchill Brothers in India among others.