The growing rivalry between SC Villa and Vipers could be ignited further in this transfer window after the former has expressed interest in signing Aziz Kayondo.

The Jogoos are believed to have made their interest official over the weekend according to a letter seen by Kawowo Sports signed by SC Villa CEO, Shawn Mubiru.

“Sports Club Villa hereby makes an official expression of interest in a player at your club.

“The player is; Aziz Kayondo. We are not aware of the current contractual obligations between Vipers SC and the said player but we are interested in agreeing terms with Vipers SC for the player.

“This is therefore to interest Vipers SC into transfer negotiations for the player and if the club-to-club terms are agreed also kindly extend permission to SC Villa to discuss personal terms with the player. We are looking forward to doing business with you.”

It’s understood that the left back has a running contract with the four time league champions and it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to sell the player to their rivals.

The Jogoos have so far made some interesting business signing U-20 internationals Kenneth Semakula and Isma Mugulusi from BUL and Busoga United respectively.

Kayondo is viewed by the Jogoos as the perfect replacement for Derrick Ndahiro who left the club for URA.