The semi-final draw for the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup tournament was held at FUFA House on Monday morning.

Former Uganda Cranes and Express legend Fred Tamale witnessed the draws also attended by Decolas Kiiza Hantali (FUFA Deputy CEO – Football) and Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director).

Express Football Club takes on BUL and Police shall battle Vipers.

Police and BUL host the first legs at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and Kyabazinga stadium – Jinja respectively.

The respective two legs will be played between 19-31 August 2021 on a home and away basis.

Fred Tamale shows the Police versus Vipers match up draw (Credit: John Batanudde)

“This stage will be played over two legs. In case of a tie, the away goal’s rule will be used to determine the winner. Cautions only serve in the Stanbic Uganda Cup. 2020-21 season licenses will be used.” Nalule told the media.

Kiiza, speaking on behalf of the FUFA President Moses Magogo lauded the sponsors (Stanbic Bank and Kansai Plascon).

He gave an insight as to why FUFA did not wait for the cup winner to be named as the CAF representative.

Fred Tamale shows the BUL vs Express draw (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We were under pressure to name the CAF representative to beat the deadline and the only criteria we had was to go with the second placed team in the league” Kiizza disclosed.

Tamale, the chief guest at the draw was humbled for the presented opportunity.

“It is good that the game has sponsors now. We did not have sponsors in our time. I recall in 1994, we were playing Posta. We had a low first half and returned to score two second half goals. The Uganda Cup is a do or die competition where every game is a cup finale” Tamale stated.

Tamale won the Uganda Cup in 1994,1995 and 1997.

L-R: Decolas Kiiza, Fred Tamale and Aisha Nalule after the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final draws (Credit: John Batanudde)

Stanbic Bank is the main sponsor of this annual tournament, joined by paints gurus; Kansai Plascon.

National broadcaster UBC TV and the sister channel, Star Television came on board to televise at least a match per match day.

The FUFA Executive committee had earlier confirmed that the Kitara region will host this year’s Uganda Cup final match at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

A new venue for the final will be named in the due course.

