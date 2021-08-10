2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup Semifinal

Tuesday, 10th August

Express (Uganda) Vs KMKM (Zanzibar) – Azam Sports Complex, 7:00pm

Express Football Club and KMKM of Zanzibar will face-off in the first of the semifinal clashes of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup on Tuesday, 10th August.

This contest will be staged at the Azam Sports Complex Chamazi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The two clubs eye a place in the finals of the championship whose winner will pocket $30,000.

Express topped Group A with 7 points after three matches where they managed two victories (against Atlabara and Young Africans) as well as a draw ( with Nyasa Big Bullets).

On the other hand, KMKM were second behind Group B leaders Azam.

Express players celebrate their 3-1 win over Young Africans at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (Credit: Express FC Media)

Coming into this match, Express faces different scenarios with their fast-paced forward Godfrey Lwesibawa suspended after two cautions whilst central midfielder Abel Eturude returns having been red-carded in the game against South Sudan’s Atalbara.

Wasswa Bbosa, the head coach of Express, anticipates a great game where he targets victory to make it to the final. He believes that his players have the confidence and desired fitness levels to go past KMKM.

“We have been improving match after match with more fitness levels acquired than when we first arrived. We are also more confident and target the finals slot,” Bbosa said.

Express is also delighted that their captain Enock Walusimbi passed a fitness test and will be ready for the tie. Walusimbi had suffered a knock during their comprehensive 3-1 win over Young Africans and had to be replaced.

Live wire forward Erick Kenzo Kambale, midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba (with two goals each), goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, defender Murushid Juuko, and winger Martin Kizza will all be key pillars for this Express team.

Azam and guest club Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi will face off in the second semifinal clash on Wednesday evening.