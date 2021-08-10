Management of Mbarara City Football Club has agreed on terms with the dynamic coaching duo of former Uganda Cranes International Kefa Kisala and Pius Ngabo.

Kisala and Ngabo have been jobless since parting ways with army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

CAF “A” licensed Kisala will serve as head coach and his longtime right-hand man Ngabo, the deputy.

Kisala is a living legend at Express Football Club where he won the Uganda Premier League as a player and as a member of the technical staff.

The pair has been working together since the Express days and lately at UPDF.

Kefa Kisala on duty at Wakiso Giants Football Club

Kisala is vastly experienced having also coached URA, Jinja’s BUL, parent club Express, Wakiso Giants, and UPDF of late.

The search for the head coach at Mbarara City has been ongoing since Charles Livingstone Mbabazi left the club for Uganda Cranes’ assistant coach job.

The new FUFA regulations assert that no coach shall be attached to any local club in the jurisdiction of work tasks on the senior national team, Uganda Cranes.

Mbarara City management thus embarked on the task to identify the new team head coach and his working backroom staff.

The final shortlist had favourite Kisala, Peter Onen, and Burundian Thierry Hitimana.

Kisala beat the other two candidates with a minimum margin with Onen deemed to have been out of football business for a long time after a life-threatening accident and Hitimana coming third in the hot race determined by the Mbarara City executive whose chairman is Mwine Mpaka.

According to close sources within Ankole Lions camp, Kisala was preferred for his hands-on approach, vast football knowledge, and rich experience as a coach and player in the yesteryears.

Kisala was also assistant coach for Uganda Cranes under the regimes of Bobby Williamson and the early years of Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

He is expected to sign a two-year deal that will run down until 2023.

Kisala’s immediate task at hand is to assemble a formidable side, one that will compete to break the barricades and chains of making it to the top three to four footballing clubs in the country.